UT Arlington visits Tarleton State after Williams’ 30-point showing

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) at Tarleton State Texans (6-6)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Lue Williams scored 30 points in Tarleton State’s 114-56 victory against the Huston-Tillotson Rams.

The Texans have gone 4-0 in home games. Tarleton State ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Javontae Hopkins shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 1-3 on the road. UT Arlington ranks ninth in the WAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Shemar Wilson averaging 5.2.

The Texans and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Hicks is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Wilson is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.