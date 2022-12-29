UT Arlington visits Tarleton State after Williams’ 30-point outing

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) at Tarleton State Texans (6-6) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State…

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) at Tarleton State Texans (6-6)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Lue Williams scored 30 points in Tarleton State’s 114-56 win over the Huston-Tillotson Rams.

The Texans are 4-0 on their home court. Tarleton State ranks seventh in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 3.0.

The Mavericks have gone 1-3 away from home. UT Arlington scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Texans and Mavericks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 10 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

