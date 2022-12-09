UT Arlington Mavericks face the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (5-4) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6)
Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats and the UT Arlington Mavericks play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mavericks are 4-6 in non-conference play. UT Arlington ranks third in college basketball with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.8 offensive boards.
The Bobcats are 5-4 in non-conference play. Texas State has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 9.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% for UT Arlington.
Mason Harrell is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 19.9 points. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.4 points for Texas State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
