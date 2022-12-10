UT Arlington Mavericks face the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (5-4) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT…

Texas State Bobcats (5-4) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -4; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks take on the Texas State Bobcats in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mavericks have a 4-6 record in non-conference play. UT Arlington is eighth in the WAC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 4.4.

The Bobcats are 5-4 in non-conference play. Texas State is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 9.4 points for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for UT Arlington.

Mason Harrell is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for Texas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

