USC hosts Long Beach State following Murray’s 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (4-5) at USC Trojans (7-3, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -12; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the USC Trojans after Joel Murray scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Trojans are 5-1 on their home court. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 with 13.9 assists per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 6.0.

The Beach are 1-3 on the road. Long Beach State is sixth in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for USC.

Murray is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.4 points for Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

