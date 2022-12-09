UNLV Rebels square off against the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. UNLV Rebels (9-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV…

Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. UNLV Rebels (9-0)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels take on the Washington State Cougars at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rebels are 9-0 in non-conference play. UNLV is 7-0 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 4-2 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rebels. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 9.4 points for UNLV.

TJ Bamba is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.3 points for Washington State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.