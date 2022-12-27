UNC Wilmington faces Monmouth following Harden-Hayes’ 22-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-12) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-12)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 74-66 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 at home. Monmouth allows 82.4 points and has been outscored by 22.7 points per game.

The Seahawks are 2-3 in road games. UNC Wilmington scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Ruth is averaging 8.6 points for the Hawks. Myles Foster is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Donovan Newby averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

