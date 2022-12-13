UNC Asheville hosts Edwards and South Carolina State

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-4) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-4) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Rahsaan Edwards scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 89-84 overtime loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs play their first home game after going 1-10 to start the season. South Carolina State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. UNC Asheville scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the South Carolina State Bulldogs, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Lesown Hallums is shooting 46.8% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

Drew Pember is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.9 points for UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

