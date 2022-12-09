UMBC hosts Burke and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (4-6) at UMBC Retrievers (6-4) Baltimore; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the UMBC…

Morgan State Bears (4-6) at UMBC Retrievers (6-4)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the UMBC Retrievers after Isaiah Burke scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 95-48 victory over the Penn State-Wilkes Barre Nittany Lions.

The Retrievers have gone 4-1 in home games. UMBC is seventh in the America East with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Jarvis Doles averaging 4.0.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Morgan State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.3 points for UMBC.

Burke is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 16.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for Morgan State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.