UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Boston University

Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try…

Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the River Hawks take on Boston University.

The River Hawks have gone 6-0 at home. UMass-Lowell leads the America East shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Quinton Mincey shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 3-3 on the road. Boston University has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

