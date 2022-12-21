UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Boston University

Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -8.5;…

Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the River Hawks play Boston University.

The River Hawks are 6-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Terriers are 3-3 on the road. Boston University averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.