UL Monroe Warhawks to host the Jacksonville Dolphins on Tuesday

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes UL Monroe and Jacksonville take the court.

The Warhawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UL Monroe is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 away from home. Jacksonville averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kevion Nolan is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists. Mike Marsh is averaging 11.3 points for Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.