UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Jacksonville Dolphins in out-of-conference matchup

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8) Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -7;…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -7; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE:

The Warhawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Baffuto averaging 2.5.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 away from home.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.