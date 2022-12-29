UL Monroe hosts Harrell and Texas State

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -12; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Mason Harrell scored 27 points in Texas State’s 87-72 victory against the USAO Drovers.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 at home. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Warhawks are 0-5 on the road. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.7% from downtown. Langston leads the Warhawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats and Warhawks meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is averaging 18.3 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Tyreke Locure is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.