UIC visits Western Michigan following Maddox’s 22-point showing

UIC Flames (5-4, 0-2 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the UIC Flames after Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 94-50 victory over the Concordia (MI) Cardinals.

The Broncos have gone 2-1 at home. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Markeese Hastings paces the Broncos with 8.0 boards.

The Flames are 1-2 in road games. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Titus Wright is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62.0% for Western Michigan.

Jace Carter is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14 points and 4.4 assists for UIC.

