UCF wins 73-58 against Stetson

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 9:52 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hendricks had 16 points in UCF’s 73-58 win over Stetson on Wednesday night.

Hendricks had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knights (9-3). Darius Johnson scored 16 points and added 10 assists. Ithiel Horton recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Hatters (5-6) were led in scoring by Josh Smith, who finished with 16 points. Luke Brown added 11 points for Stetson. Jalen Blackmon also had eight points.

UCF led Stetson 38-32 at the half, with Johnson (nine points) their high scorer before the break. UCF outscored Stetson by nine points over the final half, while Hendricks led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

