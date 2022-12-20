UCF hosts Blackmon and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (5-5) at UCF Knights (8-3) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the UCF Knights…

Stetson Hatters (5-5) at UCF Knights (8-3)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the UCF Knights after Jalen Blackmon scored 21 points in Stetson’s 85-66 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Knights are 5-2 on their home court. UCF has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hatters are 2-4 on the road. Stetson is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Blackmon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

