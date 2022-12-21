BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
UC Santa Barbara defeats Appalachian State 61-50

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 8:42 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 22 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Appalachian State 61-50 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Gauchos (9-2). Miles Norris scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Calvin Wishart recorded nine points and shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Tyree Boykin led the way for the Mountaineers (7-6) with 14 points and six rebounds. Dibaji Walker added nine points for Appalachian State. Donovan Gregory also had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

