UC Irvine hosts Stewart and Santa Clara

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-3)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Carlos Stewart scored 24 points in Santa Clara’s 78-75 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Broncos are 6-1 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 2.9.

The Anteaters are 2-2 on the road. UC Irvine scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

DJ Davis is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 16.1 points. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.6 points for UC Irvine.

