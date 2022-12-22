UAB faces Charlotte after Walker’s 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is…

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team defense, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The 49ers are 2-1 in road games. Charlotte averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 24.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Aly Khalifa is averaging 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

