Tyson and Seattle U host Oregon State

Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Beavers have gone 4-1 at home. Oregon State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dzmitry Ryuny averaging 4.3.

The Redhawks are 3-1 on the road. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Beavers. Ryuny is averaging 7.6 points for Oregon State.

Tyson is averaging 23.7 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists for Seattle U.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.