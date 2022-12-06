Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league contract.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Chuckie Robinson and RHP Jared Solomon on minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Anthony Harris.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired general manager Jon Robinson and announced that Ryan Cowden, vice president of player personnel, will take the lead for the remainder of the season.
|HOCKEY
|National League Hockey
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Eetu Makiniemi and F C.J. Suess from San Jose (AHL). Assigned G Aaron Dell to San Jose.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Christian Wolanin from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti, Fs Dominic Franco and Xavier Cormier from Florida (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed LW Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Daniel D’Amato from Savannah (ECHL) loan.
HERSHEY BEARS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F James McEwan.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Dante Sheriff to Tulsa.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Wilfried Nancy head coach.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired $450,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $300,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union in exchange for M Andrés Perea and will receive an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain contract conditions are met.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sebastian Hausl head of scouting.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.