Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Chuckie Robinson and RHP Jared Solomon on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Anthony Harris.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired general manager Jon Robinson and announced that Ryan Cowden, vice president of player personnel, will take the lead for the remainder of the season.

HOCKEY National League Hockey

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Eetu Makiniemi and F C.J. Suess from San Jose (AHL). Assigned G Aaron Dell to San Jose.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Christian Wolanin from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti, Fs Dominic Franco and Xavier Cormier from Florida (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed LW Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Daniel D’Amato from Savannah (ECHL) loan.

HERSHEY BEARS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F James McEwan.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Dante Sheriff to Tulsa.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Wilfried Nancy head coach.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired $450,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $300,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union in exchange for M Andrés Perea and will receive an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain contract conditions are met.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sebastian Hausl head of scouting.

