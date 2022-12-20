Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Kenmore 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 50
Akr. Springfield 66, E. Palestine 36
Alliance 68, Peninsula Woodridge 47
Arcanum 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33
Archbold 49, Sherwood Fairview 34
Ashland Crestview 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54
Avon 68, Olmsted Falls 50
Avon Lake 64, Amherst Steele 39
Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Piketon 41
Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42
Beallsville 44, Paden City, W.Va. 32
Beaver Eastern 96, Lucasville Valley 92, OT
Beavercreek 70, Miamisburg 61, OT
Bellaire 72, Barnesville 48
Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36
Berea-Midpark 62, Grafton Midview 46
Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Mineral Ridge 57
Berlin Hiland 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25
Bishop Fenwick 70, Trotwood-Madison 58
Bishop Hartley 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33
Bradford 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Can. McKinley 49
Brookville 58, Eaton 51
Bucyrus 71, Morral Ridgedale 63, OT
Bucyrus Wynford 69, Plymouth 45
Burton Berkshire 58, Orwell Grand Valley 57
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 55, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 51
Cambridge 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 46
Campbell Memorial 51, Garrettsville Garfield 47
Can. Glenoak 49, Austintown Fitch 48
Carey 61, Willard 50
Carlisle 73, Germantown Valley View 44
Carrollton 59, Can. South 58
Casstown Miami E. 84, DeGraff Riverside 51
Cedarville 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38
Centerburg 55, Cardington-Lincoln 41
Centerville 58, Kettering Fairmont 38
Centerville Spring Valley 63, S. Point 51
Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Frankfort Adena 36
Cin. Aiken 57, E. Central, Ind. 52, OT
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 57
Cin. La Salle 64, Cin. Oak Hills 58
Cin. Madeira 55, Batavia 52
Cin. Woodward 55, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66, Bethel-Tate 60
Clayton Northmont 56, Springboro 50
Cle. Rhodes 44, Hebron Lakewood 35
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56
Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51
Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Whetstone 48
Cols. Mifflin 50, Cols. Centennial 37
Cols. Northland 64, Cols. Beechcroft 47
Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46
Columbiana 72, Richmond Edison 39
Columbiana Crestview 60, Warren Champion 43
Day. Carroll 49, Cin. NW 29
Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 58
Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Coshocton 20
Dublin Scioto 37, Hilliard Darby 31
Eastside, Ind. 50, Edon 26
Fairborn 54, Vandalia Butler 51
Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60
Fairview 61, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46
Fayetteville-Perry 70, Greenfield McClain 54
Fredericktown 55, Galion Northmor 47
Ft. Loramie 67, St. Henry 57
Galion 82, Sparta Highland 79
Girard 57, Cortland Lakeview 43
Goshen 84, Williamsburg 74
Green 59, Akr. Ellet 39
Greenup Co., Ky. 59, Franklin Furnace Green 56
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Ashville Teays Valley 51
Groveport Madison Christian 61, Columbus Torah Academy 22
Hannan, W.Va. 64, Ohio Valley Christian 27
Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 37
Hanoverton United 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 38
Harlan Christian, Ind. 71, Grand Lake Christian 59
Heartland Christian 45, Leetonia 29
Huber Hts. Wayne 70, North 29
Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Springfield 29
Hudson 53, Kent Roosevelt 44
Hunting Valley University 58, Garrett Morgan 15
Lakeside Danbury 59, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Lancaster 49, Logan 41
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48
Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 54
Leesburg Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Cols. DeSales 52
Lima Temple Christian 58, Arcadia 44
Linsly, W.Va. 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 39
Lorain Clearview 78, Sullivan Black River 72
Louisville 57, Warren Howland 47
Lowellville 47, New Middletown Spring. 33
Malvern 65, E. Can. 43
Maple Hts. 47, Medina 45
Marion Harding 59, Bellville Clear Fork 50
Martins Ferry 90, Shadyside 66
Mayfield 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39
McArthur Vinton County 65, Athens 30
Mentor 87, Cle. VASJ 66
Mentor Lake Cath. 81, Madison 62
Middletown 69, Trenton Edgewood 24
Miller City 70, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, OT
Milton-Union 58, Tipp City Bethel 26
Minford 65, S. Webster 46
Mogadore 71, Akr. Coventry 63
Monroe 58, Bellbrook 50
Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 54, OT
Mt. Gilead 52, Howard E. Knox 42
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, McDonald 40
N. Olmsted 52, Parma 51
Nelsonville-York 60, Wellston 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Spring. NW 33
New Madison Tri-Village 69, Ansonia 48
North Intl 59, East 42
Old Fort 71, Gibsonburg 23
Ontario 56, Marion Pleasant 45
Oregon Stritch 47, Paulding 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Liberty Center 45
Oxford Talawanda 53, Hamilton Badin 40
Parma Hts. Holy Name 69, Parma Padua 32
Parma Normandy 62, Cuyahoga Falls 48
Perrysburg 67, Wauseon 32
Philo 57, McConnelsville Morgan 55
Piqua 58, Greenville 37
Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 37
Ravenna 73, Rootstown 30
Ravenna SE 59, Windham 58
Richwood N. Union 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 50
Ripley, W.Va. 40, Marietta 35, OT
Rockford Parkway 52, Celina 42
Salineville Southern 52, Toronto 51
Shelby 70, Caledonia River Valley 56
Spring Valley, W.Va. 63, S. Point 51
Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Spring. Shawnee 49
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 34
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. Clark Montessori 51
St. Clairsville 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 56
Steubenville 68, Weir, W.Va. 64
Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Waterford 63
Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41
Strongsville 65, Brooklyn 43
Struthers 67, Hubbard 32
Sugarcreek Garaway 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39
Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Thomas Worthington 47
Swanton 47, Stryker 42
Sylvania Northview 65, Adrian, Mich. 47
Tallmadge 67, Youngs. Boardman 52
Tol. Bowsher 92, Clyde 65
Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Findlay 33
Troy 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 51
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49
Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Minerva 40
Urbana 63, S. Charleston SE 52
Van Wert 59, Ottoville 57
W. Carrollton 71, Sidney 54
W. Unity Hilltop 49, N. Baltimore 43
Wadsworth 72, Cle. John Adams 39
Warren JFK 79, Bristol 47
Wellsville 68, Oak Glen, W.Va. 64
Westerville S. 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62
Westlake 65, Oberlin 53
Williamsport Westfall 68, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Magnolia, W.Va. 53
Wooster Triway 55, Akr. Manchester 47
Youngs. Chaney High School 51, STVM 32
Youngs. Liberty 73, Brookfield 62
Youngs. Ursuline 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 50
Zanesville Maysville 53, New Lexington 47
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jefferson Area vs. Canfield S. Range, ppd.
