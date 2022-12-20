Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. Kenmore 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 50 Akr. Springfield 66, E. Palestine 36 Alliance 68, Peninsula Woodridge 47…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Kenmore 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 50

Akr. Springfield 66, E. Palestine 36

Alliance 68, Peninsula Woodridge 47

Arcanum 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Archbold 49, Sherwood Fairview 34

Ashland Crestview 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54

Avon 68, Olmsted Falls 50

Avon Lake 64, Amherst Steele 39

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Piketon 41

Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42

Beallsville 44, Paden City, W.Va. 32

Beaver Eastern 96, Lucasville Valley 92, OT

Beavercreek 70, Miamisburg 61, OT

Bellaire 72, Barnesville 48

Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36

Berea-Midpark 62, Grafton Midview 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Mineral Ridge 57

Berlin Hiland 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Bishop Fenwick 70, Trotwood-Madison 58

Bishop Hartley 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Bradford 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Can. McKinley 49

Brookville 58, Eaton 51

Bucyrus 71, Morral Ridgedale 63, OT

Bucyrus Wynford 69, Plymouth 45

Burton Berkshire 58, Orwell Grand Valley 57

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 55, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 51

Cambridge 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 46

Campbell Memorial 51, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Can. Glenoak 49, Austintown Fitch 48

Carey 61, Willard 50

Carlisle 73, Germantown Valley View 44

Carrollton 59, Can. South 58

Casstown Miami E. 84, DeGraff Riverside 51

Cedarville 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38

Centerburg 55, Cardington-Lincoln 41

Centerville 58, Kettering Fairmont 38

Centerville Spring Valley 63, S. Point 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Frankfort Adena 36

Cin. Aiken 57, E. Central, Ind. 52, OT

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 57

Cin. La Salle 64, Cin. Oak Hills 58

Cin. Madeira 55, Batavia 52

Cin. Woodward 55, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66, Bethel-Tate 60

Clayton Northmont 56, Springboro 50

Cle. Rhodes 44, Hebron Lakewood 35

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56

Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51

Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Whetstone 48

Cols. Mifflin 50, Cols. Centennial 37

Cols. Northland 64, Cols. Beechcroft 47

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46

Columbiana 72, Richmond Edison 39

Columbiana Crestview 60, Warren Champion 43

Day. Carroll 49, Cin. NW 29

Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 58

Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Coshocton 20

Dublin Scioto 37, Hilliard Darby 31

Eastside, Ind. 50, Edon 26

Fairborn 54, Vandalia Butler 51

Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

Fairview 61, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46

Fayetteville-Perry 70, Greenfield McClain 54

Fredericktown 55, Galion Northmor 47

Ft. Loramie 67, St. Henry 57

Galion 82, Sparta Highland 79

Girard 57, Cortland Lakeview 43

Goshen 84, Williamsburg 74

Green 59, Akr. Ellet 39

Greenup Co., Ky. 59, Franklin Furnace Green 56

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Ashville Teays Valley 51

Groveport Madison Christian 61, Columbus Torah Academy 22

Hannan, W.Va. 64, Ohio Valley Christian 27

Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 37

Hanoverton United 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

Harlan Christian, Ind. 71, Grand Lake Christian 59

Heartland Christian 45, Leetonia 29

Huber Hts. Wayne 70, North 29

Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Springfield 29

Hudson 53, Kent Roosevelt 44

Hunting Valley University 58, Garrett Morgan 15

Lakeside Danbury 59, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Lancaster 49, Logan 41

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 54

Leesburg Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Cols. DeSales 52

Lima Temple Christian 58, Arcadia 44

Linsly, W.Va. 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Lorain Clearview 78, Sullivan Black River 72

Louisville 57, Warren Howland 47

Lowellville 47, New Middletown Spring. 33

Malvern 65, E. Can. 43

Maple Hts. 47, Medina 45

Marion Harding 59, Bellville Clear Fork 50

Martins Ferry 90, Shadyside 66

Mayfield 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

McArthur Vinton County 65, Athens 30

Mentor 87, Cle. VASJ 66

Mentor Lake Cath. 81, Madison 62

Middletown 69, Trenton Edgewood 24

Miller City 70, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, OT

Milton-Union 58, Tipp City Bethel 26

Minford 65, S. Webster 46

Mogadore 71, Akr. Coventry 63

Monroe 58, Bellbrook 50

Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 54, OT

Mt. Gilead 52, Howard E. Knox 42

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, McDonald 40

N. Olmsted 52, Parma 51

Nelsonville-York 60, Wellston 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Spring. NW 33

New Madison Tri-Village 69, Ansonia 48

North Intl 59, East 42

Old Fort 71, Gibsonburg 23

Ontario 56, Marion Pleasant 45

Oregon Stritch 47, Paulding 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Liberty Center 45

Oxford Talawanda 53, Hamilton Badin 40

Parma Hts. Holy Name 69, Parma Padua 32

Parma Normandy 62, Cuyahoga Falls 48

Perrysburg 67, Wauseon 32

Philo 57, McConnelsville Morgan 55

Piqua 58, Greenville 37

Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 37

Ravenna 73, Rootstown 30

Ravenna SE 59, Windham 58

Richwood N. Union 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

Ripley, W.Va. 40, Marietta 35, OT

Rockford Parkway 52, Celina 42

Salineville Southern 52, Toronto 51

Shelby 70, Caledonia River Valley 56

Spring Valley, W.Va. 63, S. Point 51

Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Spring. Shawnee 49

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 34

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. Clark Montessori 51

St. Clairsville 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 56

Steubenville 68, Weir, W.Va. 64

Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Waterford 63

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Strongsville 65, Brooklyn 43

Struthers 67, Hubbard 32

Sugarcreek Garaway 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Thomas Worthington 47

Swanton 47, Stryker 42

Sylvania Northview 65, Adrian, Mich. 47

Tallmadge 67, Youngs. Boardman 52

Tol. Bowsher 92, Clyde 65

Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Findlay 33

Troy 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Minerva 40

Urbana 63, S. Charleston SE 52

Van Wert 59, Ottoville 57

W. Carrollton 71, Sidney 54

W. Unity Hilltop 49, N. Baltimore 43

Wadsworth 72, Cle. John Adams 39

Warren JFK 79, Bristol 47

Wellsville 68, Oak Glen, W.Va. 64

Westerville S. 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62

Westlake 65, Oberlin 53

Williamsport Westfall 68, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Magnolia, W.Va. 53

Wooster Triway 55, Akr. Manchester 47

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, STVM 32

Youngs. Liberty 73, Brookfield 62

Youngs. Ursuline 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 50

Zanesville Maysville 53, New Lexington 47

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jefferson Area vs. Canfield S. Range, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.