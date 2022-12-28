Troy hosts Pinckney and Southern Miss

Troy Trojans (8-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-2) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes…

Troy Trojans (8-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-2)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the Troy Trojans after DeAndre Pinckney scored 23 points in Southern Miss’ 74-63 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Southern Miss averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 3-3 on the road. Troy averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.2 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Aamer Muhammad is averaging 10.1 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

