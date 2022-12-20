Townsend leads Oakland against Michigan State

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-10, 0-2 Horizon) at Michigan State Spartans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-10, 0-2 Horizon) at Michigan State Spartans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Michigan State Spartans after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 77-57 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 3-1 on their home court. Michigan State is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-5 on the road. Oakland ranks seventh in the Horizon with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keaton Hervey averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Tyson Walker is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Blake Lampman is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals. Townsend is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

