Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Burlington 65, McCook, Neb. 60 Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32 Fort Scott 48, Perry-Lecompton 11 Frankfort 52,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 65, McCook, Neb. 60

Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32

Fort Scott 48, Perry-Lecompton 11

Frankfort 52, Wabaunsee 29

Heritage Christian 34, Iola 26

Hesston 47, Garden Plain 35

Hodgeman County 51, Ness City 36

Independence 39, Mulvane 34

Labette County 72, Wichita Collegiate 17

Lakin 37, Norton 34

Lyons 46, Inman 40

Macksville 48, Kinsley 13

Nickerson 48, Rose Hill 29

Scott City 60, Coronado, Colo. 38

Sedgwick 54, Wichita Classical 26

South Gray 58, Meade 26

Southwestern Hts. 37, Sublette 33

Topeka Hayden 60, Spring Hill 54

Uniontown 40, Erie 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.