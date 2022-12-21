BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Thomasson scores 27, Niagara downs Binghamton 73-67

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 9:52 PM

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 27 points as Niagara beat Binghamton 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Thomasson was 9 of 20 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Purple Eagles (6-5). Aaron Gray scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Sam Iorio recorded 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (4-8) were led in scoring by Jacob Falko, who finished with 36 points and two steals. Armon Harried added eight points and two steals for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

