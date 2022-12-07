Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Texas A&M-CC defeats Texas Lutheran 100-63

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 10:52 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila scored 23 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Texas Lutheran 100-63 on Wednesday night.

Mushila added 11 rebounds for the Islanders (5-4). Trey Tennyson scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jordan Roberts recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Xavier Phillips finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Ardoin added 10 points for Texas Lutheran. In addition, Mason Wallace had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

