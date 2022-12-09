Tennessee Tech hosts Muhammad and Troy

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Troy Trojans (6-4) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts the…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Troy Trojans (6-4)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points in Troy’s 60-55 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Trojans are 3-0 on their home court. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per game led by Muhammad averaging 3.2.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Tennessee Tech is eighth in the OVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Walter Peggs Jr. averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Phillips averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Christyon Eugene is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.7 points for Troy.

Jaylen Sebree is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brett Thompson is averaging 11.6 points for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

