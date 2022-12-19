MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Taylor scores 22, Marshall beats Glenville State 99-73

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 9:27 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 22 points as Marshall beat Glenville State 99-73 on Monday night.

Taylor added seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (11-2). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 17 on 7-of-8 shooting. Micah Handlogten shot 5 of 7 from the field and scored 13.

Jordan Smith led the way for the Pioneers with 18 points. Jay Scott and Trevor Chandler both scored 11.

