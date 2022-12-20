Taylor and Texas A&M host Wofford

Wofford Terriers (7-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M…

Wofford Terriers (7-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-4)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -15; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Wofford Terriers after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 83-79 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.8.

The Terriers have gone 0-5 away from home. Wofford has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is shooting 30.6% and averaging 11.4 points for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

