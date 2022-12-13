Sutton’s 29 points lead Omaha past Midland 104-72

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 29 points and Omaha beat Midland 104-72 on Tuesday. Sutton added six rebounds…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 29 points and Omaha beat Midland 104-72 on Tuesday.

Sutton added six rebounds for the Mavericks (4-8). Kyle Luedtke scored 21 points while finishing 7 of 8 from 3-point range, and added three steals. Frankie Fidler shot 3 for 13 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Warriors were led by Emanuel Bryson, who posted 14 points. Ryan Larsen added 11 points.

