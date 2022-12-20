SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Strong scores 22, Tennessee…

Strong scores 22, Tennessee Tech defeats Kentucky Christian

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Strong scored 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Kentucky Christian 104-72 on Tuesday night.

Strong had five rebounds and six assists for the Golden Eagles (4-9). Jaylen Sebree scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Erik Oliver shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a six-game slide for the Golden Eagles.

Isaiah Francis led the way for the Knights (0-3) with 20 points and two steals. Kourtney Ware added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Kentucky Christian. In addition, David Woodard had 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up