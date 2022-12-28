Strong and Tennessee Tech host SIU-Edwardsville

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-9) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-4) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-9) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-4)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Grant Strong scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 104-72 victory over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Cougars are 4-1 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks third in the OVC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Brett Thompson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

