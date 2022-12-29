Stewart and Santa Clara host San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-3) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa…

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-3)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the San Francisco Dons after Carlos Stewart scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 73-58 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Broncos are 9-1 on their home court. Santa Clara ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Camaron Tongue shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Dons have gone 2-1 away from home. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Broncos and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

