Stevenson scores 20, Cal Poly knocks off Portland St. 72-49

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 1:52 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson’s 20 points helped Cal Poly defeat Portland State 72-49 on Saturday night.

Stevenson added five rebounds for the Mustangs (5-3). Kobe Sanders was 3-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Vikings (5-5) were led by Isiah Kirby, who recorded 12 points. Cameron Parker added 10 points for Portland State. In addition, Mikal Starks had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports

