Stevenson and Cal Poly host Washington

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-3) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -12;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-3) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -12; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Washington Huskies after Brantly Stevenson scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 72-49 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Huskies are 5-1 in home games. Washington is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 1-2 in road games. Cal Poly scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Washington.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 13.1 points for the Mustangs. Stevenson is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.

