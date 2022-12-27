BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Starling and Notre Dame…

Starling and Notre Dame host Jacksonville

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -8; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after JJ Starling scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 73-72 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-2 in home games. Notre Dame is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dolphins are 3-3 on the road. Jacksonville scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Starling is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for Jacksonville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up