Stanford Cardinal and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers play in Santa Cruz, California

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Santa Cruz, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12)

Santa Cruz, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in Santa Cruz, California.

The Cardinal are 4-5 in non-conference play. Stanford is seventh in the Pac-12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Spencer Jones averaging 2.1.

The Ramblers have a 6-5 record in non-conference games. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Philip Alston is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.6 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.