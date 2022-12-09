St. Thomas visits Idaho State after Rodriguez’s 21-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-3) at Idaho State Bengals (3-7) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes…

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-3) at Idaho State Bengals (3-7)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Jared Rodriguez scored 21 points in Idaho State’s 61-53 win against the Montana-Western Bulldogs.

The Bengals have gone 2-2 in home games. Idaho State is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 1-4 on the road. St. Thomas ranks fourth in the Summit with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooks Allen averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 14.1 points. Miguel Tomley is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.6 points for Idaho State.

Riley Miller is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 13.5 points for St. Thomas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.