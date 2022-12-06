Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 7

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 10:45 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 7
CHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NHLN — EV Zug at Mountfield HK

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

FS2 — Siena at Georgetown

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Penn at Villanova

ESPNU — Navy at West Virginia

SECN — E. Kentucky at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Dayton at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

FS1 — Manhattan at Providence

FS2 — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at Florida

ESPNU — Arizona St. at SMU

PAC-12N — N. Kentucky at Washington St.

SECN — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Iowa

GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Columbus

10 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Vegas —

