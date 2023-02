Sports on TV for Thursday, December 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, December 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m. ESPNU — Diamond…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, December 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Saint Peter’s at Maryland

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

ESPN2 — Harvard at Kansas

SECN — W. Kentucky at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chicago St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Creighton

PAC-12N — Morgan St. at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Quinnipiac at Penn St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: George Washington vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Loyola of Chicago at Stanford

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, Fort Worth, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S) 11 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike Tournament of Champions: TBD, Championship, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Utah

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Texas vs. Long Island, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at NY Jets

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Ottawa

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Kites; Battle of the Brits

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Battle of the Brits

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.