Sports on TV for Friday, December 9

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, December 9
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Grambling St. at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Samford at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: William & Mary at Montana St., Quarterfinal
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s College Cup: Creighton vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s College Cup: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
|7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Boston U. at Boston College
|9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 289 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Philadelphia
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Dallas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar
|2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s Quarterfinals —
