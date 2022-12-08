Sports on TV for Friday, December 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. SECN — Grambling…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Grambling St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Samford at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: William & Mary at Montana St., Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s College Cup: Creighton vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s College Cup: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Boston U. at Boston College

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 289 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s Quarterfinals —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.