College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M 17½ Northwestern State at NOTRE DAME 8½ Jacksonville at TEXAS TECH 28½ South Carolina State at MARQUETTE 7½ Seton Hall at TEXAS 28½ Texas A&M-Commerce NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 4 (221) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 4½ (233½) LA Lakers at TORONTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at INDIANA 2 (OFF) Atlanta at BOSTON 14 (232½) Houston at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Phoenix at OKLAHOMA CITY 6 (237) San Antonio at DALLAS OFF (OFF) New York at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Denver at GOLDEN STATE 4 (OFF) Charlotte College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia Southern 4½ 4½ (67½) Buffalo Memphis 10½ 7½ (59½) Utah State East Carolina 7 7½ (64½) Coastal Carolina Wisconsin 2½ 3½ (45½) Oklahoma State Wednesday Duke 3½ 3½ (62½) UCF Arkansas 4½ 2½ (68½) Kansas Oregon 9½ 14½ (75½) North Carolina Ole Miss 3 3½ (71½) Texas Tech Thursday Minnesota 6½ 9½ (41½) Syracuse Florida State 7 9½ (65½) Oklahoma Texas 3½ 3½ (66½) Washington Friday Maryland 2½ 1½ (46½) NC State UCLA 3½ 5½ (53½) Pittsburgh Notre Dame 4½ 2½ (51½) South Carolina Ohio 3½ 1½ (42½) Wyoming Clemson 5½ 5½ (63½) Tennessee Saturday Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky Alabama 4½ 6½ (55½) Kansas State Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU Georgia 6½ 6½ (62½) Ohio State Monday, Jan. 2 Illinois 1½ 1½ (45½) Mississippi State USC 1½ 1½ (62½) Tulane LSU 5½ 14½ (55½) Purdue Utah 1½ 2½ (52½) Penn State NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 3 10 (42½) at TENNESSEE Sunday at TAMPA BAY 7 3 (39½) Carolina at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (43½) New Orleans at ATLANTA 3 4 (40½) Arizona at KANSAS CITY 10 13½ (44½) Denver at WASHINGTON 1½ 2½ (40½) Cleveland Jacksonville 5½ 4 (43½) at HOUSTON at NY GIANTS 3 3½ (40½) Indianapolis at DETROIT 6½ 5½ (52½) Chicago Miami 2½ 1½ (43½) at NEW ENGLAND San Francisco 5½ 5½ (44½) at LAS VEGAS NY Jets 1½ 1½ (43½) at SEATTLE at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (40½) LA Rams at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (46½) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 3½ 3 (36) Pittsburgh Monday Buffalo 2½ 1½ (49½) at CINCINNATI NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -150 Washington +125 Boston -183 at OTTAWA +154 at CAROLINA -410 Chicago +315 Pittsburgh -128 at N.Y ISLANDERS+108 Buffalo -172 at COLUMBUS +142 Toronto -169 at ST. LOUIS +141 Minnesota -120 at WINNIPEG +100 Dallas -130 at NASHVILLE +108 Colorado -244 at ARIZONA +199 at CALGARY -144 Edmonton +120 at VANCOUVER -146 San Jose +122 at LOS ANGELES OFF Vegas OFF

