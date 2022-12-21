|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CREIGHTON
|7½
|Butler
|Illinois
|5½
|at
|MISSOURI
|at UNLV
|8
|Southern
|Miss
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|10
|(230½)
|San
|Antonio
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|College Football
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|South Alabama
|2½
|3½
|(57½)
|Western
|Kentucky
|Thursday
|Baylor
|5½
|3½
|(43½)
|Air
|Force
|Friday
|Houston
|2½
|7½
|(56½)
|Louisiana
|Wake Forest
|1½
|1½
|(58½)
|Missouri
|Saturday
|San Diego State
|3½
|6½
|(49½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|Monday
|Bowling Green
|1½
|3½
|(48½)
|New
|Mexico
|State
|Tuesday
|Georgia Southern
|4½
|3½
|(66½)
|Buffalo
|Memphis
|10½
|7½
|(60½)
|Utah
|State
|East Carolina
|7
|8½
|(62½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|Wisconsin
|2½
|3½
|(43½)
|Oklahoma
|State
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|Duke
|3½
|3½
|(62½)
|UCF
|Arkansas
|4½
|3
|(68½)
|Kansas
|Oregon
|9½
|14½
|(73½)
|North
|Carolina
|Ole Miss
|3
|3½
|(69½)
|Texas
|Tech
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|Minnesota
|6½
|9½
|(41½)
|Syracuse
|Florida State
|7
|9½
|(65½)
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|3½
|3½
|(67½)
|Washington
|Friday, Dec. 30
|Maryland
|2½
|1½
|(47½)
|NC
|State
|UCLA
|3½
|3½
|(54½)
|Pittsburgh
|Notre Dame
|4½
|2½
|(51½)
|South
|Carolina
|Ohio
|3½
|1½
|(42½)
|Wyoming
|Clemson
|5½
|5½
|(63½)
|Tennessee
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|Iowa
|1½
|2½
|(31½)
|Kentucky
|Alabama
|4½
|5½
|(55½)
|Kansas
|State
|Michigan
|9½
|7½
|(58½)
|TCU
|Georgia
|6½
|6½
|(62½)
|Ohio
|State
|Monday, Jan. 2
|Illinois
|1½
|1½
|(46½)
|Mississippi
|State
|USC
|1½
|2½
|(62½)
|Tulane
|LSU
|5½
|14½
|(55½)
|Purdue
|Utah
|1½
|2½
|(51½)
|Penn
|State
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NY JETS
|1½
|1½
|(37½)
|Jacksonville
|Saturday
|Buffalo
|10
|8½
|(40½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at MINNESOTA
|4
|3½
|(47½)
|NY
|Giants
|at BALTIMORE
|6½
|7½
|(35½)
|Atlanta
|at CLEVELAND
|3
|2½
|(32½)
|New
|Orleans
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|10
|(48½)
|Seattle
|at TENNESSEE
|8½
|3½
|(35½)
|Houston
|Detroit
|2½
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Cincinnati
|3
|3½
|(41½)
|at
|NEW
|ENGLAND
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|6½
|7
|(37½)
|Washington
|at DALLAS
|1
|4½
|(47½)
|Philadelphia
|at PITTSBURGH
|1
|2½
|(39)
|Las
|Vegas
|Sunday
|at MIAMI
|4½
|3½
|(48½)
|Green
|Bay
|Denver
|2½
|2½
|(36½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7½
|(39½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Monday
|LA Chargers
|3
|4½
|(45½)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TORONTO
|-330
|Philadelphia
|+260
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-160
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+132
|at BOSTON
|-245
|Winnipeg
|+198
|Washington
|-122
|at
|OTTAWA
|+102
|at PITTSBURGH
|-125
|Carolina
|+104
|Seattle
|-120
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+100
|Minnesota
|-166
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+138
|Calgary
|OFF
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|OFF
