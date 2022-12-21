BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 5:27 PM

College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CREIGHTON Butler
Illinois at MISSOURI
at UNLV 8 Southern Miss
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 10 (230½) San Antonio
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Washington
College Football
Wednesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
South Alabama (57½) Western Kentucky
Thursday
Baylor (43½) Air Force
Friday
Houston (56½) Louisiana
Wake Forest (58½) Missouri
Saturday
San Diego State (49½) Middle Tennessee
Monday
Bowling Green (48½) New Mexico State
Tuesday
Georgia Southern (66½) Buffalo
Memphis 10½ (60½) Utah State
East Carolina 7 (62½) Coastal Carolina
Wisconsin (43½) Oklahoma State
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Duke (62½) UCF
Arkansas 3 (68½) Kansas
Oregon 14½ (73½) North Carolina
Ole Miss 3 (69½) Texas Tech
Thursday, Dec. 29
Minnesota (41½) Syracuse
Florida State 7 (65½) Oklahoma
Texas (67½) Washington
Friday, Dec. 30
Maryland (47½) NC State
UCLA (54½) Pittsburgh
Notre Dame (51½) South Carolina
Ohio (42½) Wyoming
Clemson (63½) Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 31
Iowa (31½) Kentucky
Alabama (55½) Kansas State
Michigan (58½) TCU
Georgia (62½) Ohio State
Monday, Jan. 2
Illinois (46½) Mississippi State
USC (62½) Tulane
LSU 14½ (55½) Purdue
Utah (51½) Penn State
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NY JETS (37½) Jacksonville
Saturday
Buffalo 10 (40½) at CHICAGO
at MINNESOTA 4 (47½) NY Giants
at BALTIMORE (35½) Atlanta
at CLEVELAND 3 (32½) New Orleans
at KANSAS CITY 10 (48½) Seattle
at TENNESSEE (35½) Houston
Detroit (43½) at CAROLINA
Cincinnati 3 (41½) at NEW ENGLAND
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (37½) Washington
at DALLAS 1 (47½) Philadelphia
at PITTSBURGH 1 (39) Las Vegas
Sunday
at MIAMI (48½) Green Bay
Denver (36½) at LA RAMS
Tampa Bay 3 (39½) at ARIZONA
Monday
LA Chargers 3 (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TORONTO -330 Philadelphia +260
at N.Y RANGERS -160 N.Y Islanders +132
at BOSTON -245 Winnipeg +198
Washington -122 at OTTAWA +102
at PITTSBURGH -125 Carolina +104
Seattle -120 at VANCOUVER +100
Minnesota -166 at SAN JOSE +138
Calgary OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

