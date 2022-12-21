College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CREIGHTON 7½ Butler Illinois 5½ at MISSOURI at UNLV 8 Southern Miss NBA…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CREIGHTON 7½ Butler Illinois 5½ at MISSOURI at UNLV 8 Southern Miss NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 10 (230½) San Antonio at UTAH OFF (OFF) Washington College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 2½ 3½ (57½) Western Kentucky Thursday Baylor 5½ 3½ (43½) Air Force Friday Houston 2½ 7½ (56½) Louisiana Wake Forest 1½ 1½ (58½) Missouri Saturday San Diego State 3½ 6½ (49½) Middle Tennessee Monday Bowling Green 1½ 3½ (48½) New Mexico State Tuesday Georgia Southern 4½ 3½ (66½) Buffalo Memphis 10½ 7½ (60½) Utah State East Carolina 7 8½ (62½) Coastal Carolina Wisconsin 2½ 3½ (43½) Oklahoma State Wednesday, Dec. 28 Duke 3½ 3½ (62½) UCF Arkansas 4½ 3 (68½) Kansas Oregon 9½ 14½ (73½) North Carolina Ole Miss 3 3½ (69½) Texas Tech Thursday, Dec. 29 Minnesota 6½ 9½ (41½) Syracuse Florida State 7 9½ (65½) Oklahoma Texas 3½ 3½ (67½) Washington Friday, Dec. 30 Maryland 2½ 1½ (47½) NC State UCLA 3½ 3½ (54½) Pittsburgh Notre Dame 4½ 2½ (51½) South Carolina Ohio 3½ 1½ (42½) Wyoming Clemson 5½ 5½ (63½) Tennessee Saturday, Dec. 31 Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky Alabama 4½ 5½ (55½) Kansas State Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU Georgia 6½ 6½ (62½) Ohio State Monday, Jan. 2 Illinois 1½ 1½ (46½) Mississippi State USC 1½ 2½ (62½) Tulane LSU 5½ 14½ (55½) Purdue Utah 1½ 2½ (51½) Penn State NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NY JETS 1½ 1½ (37½) Jacksonville Saturday Buffalo 10 8½ (40½) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA 4 3½ (47½) NY Giants at BALTIMORE 6½ 7½ (35½) Atlanta at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (32½) New Orleans at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (48½) Seattle at TENNESSEE 8½ 3½ (35½) Houston Detroit 2½ 2½ (43½) at CAROLINA Cincinnati 3 3½ (41½) at NEW ENGLAND at SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 7 (37½) Washington at DALLAS 1 4½ (47½) Philadelphia at PITTSBURGH 1 2½ (39) Las Vegas Sunday at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (48½) Green Bay Denver 2½ 2½ (36½) at LA RAMS Tampa Bay 3 7½ (39½) at ARIZONA Monday LA Chargers 3 4½ (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -330 Philadelphia +260 at N.Y RANGERS -160 N.Y Islanders +132 at BOSTON -245 Winnipeg +198 Washington -122 at OTTAWA +102 at PITTSBURGH -125 Carolina +104 Seattle -120 at VANCOUVER +100 Minnesota -166 at SAN JOSE +138 Calgary OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF

