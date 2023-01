College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 8½ Penn State at LA SALLE 4½ Drexel at FLORIDA STATE 8…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 8½ Penn State at LA SALLE 4½ Drexel at FLORIDA STATE 8 Louisville Temple 3½ at PENNSYLVANIA at KENTUCKY 15½ Yale at SYRACUSE 9 Georgetown LSU 1 at WAKE FOREST Drake 1½ at RICHMOND at TOLEDO 18 Canisius at BALL STATE 10 Evansville UC Irvine 6½ at SOUTH DAKOTA Purdue 8½ at NEBRASKA UIC 2 at WESTERN MICHIGAN Wofford 7 at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Kent State 9 at CLEVELAND STATE Xavier 1 at CINCINNATI at TULSA 8 Central Michigan at UCLA 26 Denver at OLE MISS 17½ Valparaiso Western Illinois 5 at EASTERN ILLINOIS at HOUSTON 9 Alabama at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 1½ San Diego State at ILLINOIS STATE 1½ SIU-Edwardsville Utah Valley 6½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at NEW MEXICO 20 UTSA Seattle U 10½ at NORTH DAKOTA at MICHIGAN STATE 17 Brown at SANTA CLARA 10 San Jose State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8 Eastern Washington Butler 7½ at CAL Fresno State 3 at PACIFIC Auburn 2½ at MEMPHIS Kansas 3½ at MISSOURI at TROY 13 Tennessee Tech at NORTH TEXAS 3½ Grand Canyon at MONTANA STATE 12 Omaha at WEST VIRGINIA 7 UAB at DEPAUL 7½ UTEP Long Beach State 3 at SACRAMENTO STATE Marshall 9 at ROBERT MORRIS at WESTERN KENTUCKY 8½ Wright State at SOUTHERN UTAH 2½ CSU Fullerton at OREGON 8½ Nevada Texas State 4 at UT ARLINGTON at INDIANA PK Arizona at MISSOURI STATE 7 Purdue Fort Wayne Montana 1 at NORTH DAKOTA STATE UMKC 6 at GREEN BAY at PEPPERDINE 1½ UCSB at IDAHO STATE PK St. Thomas at SAINT LOUIS 3 Boise State at LOUISIANA 2 Samford at WYOMING 5½ Louisiana Tech Northern Colorado 1 at CSU NORTHRIDGE at SAN DIEGO 3 Cal Baptist at CAL POLY PK Portland State at UTAH STATE 7½ Loyola Marymount (CA) NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 11 (OFF) San Antonio at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at CHICAGO 1 (222½) Dallas at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Boston at DENVER OFF (OFF) Utah at PORTLAND 5½ (230½) Minnesota College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NAVY 3 2½ (32½) Army Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 11½ (44½) Miami (OH) Troy 3 1½ (54½) UTSA Saturday, Dec. 17 Cincinnati 1½ 1½ (44½) Louisville Oregon State 8½ 9½ (52½) Florida Fresno State 4½ 3 (54½) Washington State Southern Miss 4½ 6½ (45½) Rice SMU 1½ 2½ (69½) BYU Boise State 3½ 9½ (57½) North Texas Monday, Dec. 19 Marshall 9½ 10½ (40½) UConn Tuesday, Dec. 20 San Jose State 3½ 3½ (54½) Eastern Michigan Toledo 1½ 4½ (53½) Liberty Wednesday, Dec. 21 South Alabama 2½ 7½ (54½) Western Kentucky Thursday, Dec. 22 Baylor 5½ 6½ (49½) Air Force Friday, Dec. 23 Houston 2½ 6½ (60½) Louisiana Wake Forest 1½ 1½ (61½) Missouri Saturday, Dec. 24 San Diego State 3½ 6½ (49½) Middle Tennessee Monday, Dec. 26 Bowling Green 1½ 2½ (47½) New Mexico State Tuesday, Dec. 27 Georgia Southern 4½ 3½ (66½) Buffalo Memphis 10½ 7½ (62½) Utah State East Carolina 7 10½ (59½) Coastal Carolina Wisconsin 2½ 3 (43½) Oklahoma State Wednesday, Dec. 28 UCF 3½ 1½ (62½) Duke Arkansas 4½ 3 (68½) Kansas Oregon 9½ 13½ (71½) North Carolina Ole Miss 3 3½ (69½) Texas Tech Thursday, Dec. 29 Minnesota 6½ 7½ (42½) Syracuse Florida State 7 7½ (64½) Oklahoma Texas 3½ 5½ (68½) Washington Friday, Dec. 30 Maryland 2½ 1½ (47½) NC State UCLA 3½ 6½ (57½) Pittsburgh Notre Dame 4½ 2½ (51½) South Carolina Ohio 3½ 1½ (42½) Wyoming Clemson 5½ 6½ (64½) Tennessee Saturday, Dec. 31 Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky Alabama 4½ 3½ (54½) Kansas State Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU Georgia 6½ 6½ (61½) Ohio State Monday, Jan. 2 Illinois 1½ 1½ (46½) Mississippi State USC 1½ 1½ (61½) Tulane LSU 5½ 10½ (58½) Purdue Utah 1½ 2½ (51½) Penn State NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 4½ 1½ (36½) Baltimore at DETROIT 3 1½ (51½) Minnesota Philadelphia 5½ 7 (44½) at NY GIANTS at DALLAS 14½ 17½ (44½) Houston at BUFFALO 9½ 10 (43½) NY Jets at TENNESSEE 3½ 3½ (41½) Jacksonville at CINCINNATI 3½ 5½ (46½) Cleveland Kansas City 7½ 9½ (43½) at DENVER at SEATTLE 7 3½ (44½) Carolina at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (37½) Tampa Bay Miami 1½ 3½ (52½) at LA CHARGERS Monday New England 1½ 1½ (43½) at ARIZONA NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NASHVILLE -144 Ottawa +120 at DALLAS -194 Detroit +160 at TAMPA BAY -138 Florida +115 at TORONTO -162 Calgary +134 at PITTSBURGH -194 Buffalo +160 Los Angeles -160 at MONTREAL +132 Carolina -154 at N.Y ISLANDERS+126 Minnesota -115 at VANCOUVER -104

