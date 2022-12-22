All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 19 14 3 2 0 30 81 50…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 19 14 3 2 0 30 81 50 Roanoke 19 13 5 1 0 28 67 47 Knoxville 20 12 6 0 2 26 72 55 Evansville 21 12 7 2 0 26 67 63 Birmingham 19 11 7 1 0 23 75 61 Huntsville 18 10 7 1 0 21 55 56 Quad City 20 10 9 1 0 21 57 59 Pensacola 20 10 10 0 0 20 69 71 Fayetteville 20 9 9 2 0 20 57 65 Macon 18 3 13 2 0 8 46 73 Vermilion County 20 3 16 1 0 7 41 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Knoxville 5

Thursday’s Games

Macon 4, Birmingham 2

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

