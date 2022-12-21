All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|81
|50
|Roanoke
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|28
|67
|47
|Knoxville
|20
|12
|6
|0
|2
|26
|72
|55
|Evansville
|21
|12
|7
|2
|0
|26
|67
|63
|Birmingham
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|73
|57
|Huntsville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|55
|56
|Quad City
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|57
|59
|Pensacola
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|69
|71
|Fayetteville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|57
|65
|Vermilion County
|20
|3
|16
|1
|0
|7
|41
|87
|Macon
|17
|2
|13
|2
|0
|6
|42
|71
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Roanoke 6, Knoxville 5
Thursday’s Games
Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
