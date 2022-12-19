All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 19 14 3 2 0 30 81 50…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 19 14 3 2 0 30 81 50 Roanoke 18 12 5 1 0 26 61 42 Knoxville 19 12 5 0 2 26 67 49 Evansville 21 12 7 2 0 26 67 63 Birmingham 18 11 6 1 0 23 73 57 Huntsville 18 10 7 1 0 21 55 56 Quad City 20 10 9 1 0 21 57 59 Pensacola 20 10 10 0 0 20 69 71 Fayetteville 20 9 9 2 0 20 57 65 Vermilion County 20 3 16 1 0 7 41 87 Macon 17 2 13 2 0 6 42 71

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

