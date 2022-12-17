All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 18 13 3 2 0 28 76 48…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 18 13 3 2 0 28 76 48 Roanoke 18 12 5 1 0 26 61 42 Knoxville 19 12 5 0 2 26 67 49 Evansville 21 12 7 2 0 26 67 63 Birmingham 18 11 6 1 0 23 73 57 Huntsville 18 10 7 1 0 21 55 56 Quad City 20 10 9 1 0 21 57 59 Pensacola 20 10 10 0 0 20 69 71 Fayetteville 20 9 9 2 0 20 57 65 Vermilion County 19 3 15 1 0 7 39 82 Macon 17 2 13 2 0 6 42 71

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 4

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 7, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Peoria 9, Quad City 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 2

Evansville 5, Quad City 2

Fayetteville 6, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 5, Vermilion County 1

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

